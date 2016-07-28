New CYFS plan is just rearanging the seats on the Titanic - Blank

Ka kore rawa e pai ake te noho a ngā tamariki kei raro i ngā manaakitanga a te kāwanatanga, i roto i āna whakahoutanga ki Te Uehā Mātātahi. Koia tā Anton Blank o Ngā Mana Ririki mō te Uehā hōu ka tū hei te Maehe ā tērā tau.

Neke atu i te rua tekau tau a Anton Blank e tautoko ana i ngā tamariki e hanga taumaha ana. Ko tāna, ko te rautaki hōu o te kāwanatanga, he mōumōu wā noa.

“This government has shown quite strong when it comes to vulnerable children and supporting vulnerable children, however in terms of this issue; it looks like reorganising for re-organising sake. A bit of rearranging the deck chairs on the titanic.”

Kei te kōrero ia mō te whakatau a te kāwanatanga ki te whakakore i te Uehā Mātātahi o Aotearoa kia whakatū ai he rōpū hōu. Koinei te wā tuawhā kua tohua he tīnihanga ingoa mō te rōpū nei mai i tana whakatū i te tau 92. Kua tekau mā whā hoki ana raweke hanganga. Ko tā Anton, kāti te puhi i ngā matā kia rātau.

“Child youth and families is a real easy target, but the problem start way before Child Youth and Family.”

Ko tāna, me aro kē ki te ito o te raru.

“Anton Blank - We're focusing at the wrong end, which is his ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. We should be putting much more energy into prevention, and public education.”

Me te aha, he haepāpā nui tā te Māori ki te werowero i te kāwana.

“Unless we as Māori are advocating, the government will continue to see these issues as generic issues affecting all children.”

Ka whakatūria te uepū hōu nei hei te tau e tu mai nei.