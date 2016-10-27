Indian economic corporate highlights cultural similarities to Māori

Kei te amuamu ētahi i roto te kāhui pakihi a te Pirimia ki īnia mō te whāi wāhi iti o ngā tikanga Māori hei hono atu ki ngā tangata whenua i roto i ngā whakawhitinga kōrero ki ngā whenua o Āhia. Ka whai tēnei i te kaha kōrerotia o ngā āhuatanga Māori me te hanga ōrite hoki o ngā tikanga Māori ki ngā tikanga o Inia, e tētahi o ngā rangatira pakihi o taua whenua.

Ko te torotoro atu ki ngā whare karakia o Inia te kaupapa tuatahi o te rā. Ēngari he īnoi anō tā ngā Māori kei runga i te kāhui pakihi o te Pirimia.

Hei tā tētahi Māngai no Aotearoa a Rachael Taulelei , “It's been amazing actually this is one of the first visits I've been on that unprompted you have officials from a foreign country quoting our whakataukī.”

Tika tonu ko te whakataukī Māori, "He aha te mea nui o te ao, he tangata, he tangata, he tangata" I whakamahia i roto i te kauhau o tētahi o ngā kaipakihi matua o Inia. Me te aha i kōrerotia te whakahirahiratanga o te hononga tikanga i waenganui i te Māori me Inia.

Hei tā tētahi Māngai no Aotearoa a Traci Houpapa, “One of the key themes that is coming through all of the conversations that I'm having with Indian businessman and India industry leaders is the importance of culture and the connection between Māori and India. It's increasingly important for our government to start thinking about trade in terms of relationships with people.”

Ēngari kaore te Pirimia i tino whakaaro nui ki taua ara.

“Well I think it's a benefit.”

Tērā pea me kimi rautaki te Pirimia ki te whakaora i ngā kōrero tauhokohoko i te mea ahakoa ana kōrero whakanui mō te āheinga ki te whakatakoto whakaetanga motuhake, kāore taua whakaetanga i kōrerotia e Pirimia Modi.

Ko tā John Key he whakataurite i a ia, ki tētahi anō whakaetanga…

“Frankly they're like treaty settlements. You don't want to go back to them. You've got one go and you've got to get them right.”

Kei te whakapono tonu te Pirimia, he whakaetanga motuhake tonu kei tua.