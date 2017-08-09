He kaupapa here hou tā Reipa mō te wai e hangai ana ki te hunga hoko pātara wai

He whakatakoto i ngā kaupapa kei te iri ki te whatumanawa. Kei roto i tēnei kaupapa here he utu mo te hunga hoko pātara wai. Engari he aha te hua ka puta mo Ngāi Māori?

Kua kaha kōrerotia te whakamahinga o ngā wai o Aotearoa mō te hunga e hoko atu ana i taua wai rā ki rō pātara ki tāwāhi.

Ko tā Nāhinara ko te maha o te wai o tēnei whenua e whakamahia ana mō taua take he maramara noa.

Tuia ki tērā, ka raru ngā kaipāmu ki te pērā. Ēngari ko tā Jacinda Ardern, he tika me pērā.

“Water used to be used as a resource now it's treated as a product that is being bottled up by companies and shipped offshore and they're the only ones making gains from that. That's not fair.”

Me te aha he here tā te Māori ki taua wai rā.

“Some, including Māori and water consent holders, have interests that others don't.”

Nō reira āe rānei ka whai pūtea te Māori i te whakatau nei?

“The Waitangi Tribunal has said that there is a resolution needed when it comes to Māori and claim on water and that we are committed to finding a path forward for that.”

“There is certainly room for that. We want to make sure that we make room for that.”

I kōrero hoki a Reipa ka aro rātou ki te whakamā i ngā awa me ngā roto.