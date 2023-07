He hiahia nā O’Sullivan kia kotahi te tūranga matua o te Pāti Māori

Tērā te whakahau a te tākuta rongonui māori, a Lance O’Sullivan, kia whakarerea te hanganga kaiārahi takirua, a me waiho kia kotahi noa te tangata hei kaiārahi mō te Pāti Māori. Engari kāore te kaiārahi o mua o te rōpū, a Kahurangi Tariana Turia i te whakaae atu. Ka whai tēnei i te hekenga iho o Tukoroirangi Morgan i te tūranga perehitini.

He ara hōu kei mua i te aroaro o te Pāti Māori. E ai ki a tākuta Lance O'Sullivan kia kotahi noa te kaitaraiwa o te waka.

“I'm not a fan of co-leadership. I think you need a single leader and a single message coming through that's strong and inspiring.”

Kua whai kaiārahi Takirua te Pāti mai i tana orokohanga 13 tau ki muri, a ko te whakapae o ētahi, ko Lance O'Sullivan rāua ko Marama Fox pea ka whai wāhi ki aua tūranga rā. Ēngari e ai ki a O'Sullivan, me whai i ētahi atu ara hai whakatutuki pai i ngā whāinga takirua. Ko tā O'Sullivan, ka whai noa ia i te tūranga kaiārahi mena ko ia me tōna kotahi.

“If I had an opportunity to have a leadership role, it would need to be in that sole leadership role.”

Ko Kahurangi Tariana Turia te kaiārahi wahine tuatahi o te pāti. Kāore ia e whakaae ki aua whakaaro.

“In the end, I hope we maintain the kaupapa of two co-leaders. I think it's very helpful to have male and female working constructively with each other.”

Inanahi i puta te rihainatanga o Tukoroirangi Morgan hei Peretihini mō te Pāti Māori. I roto i tana reta rihainatanga nānā te kōrero he tika kia heke iho hoki a Te Ururoa Flavell rāua ko Marama Fox hei kaiārahi takirua, ā, he whakahōu te whai. Kei te whakaae hoki a Kahurangi Tariana Turia rāua ko Tākuta Lance O'Sulivan, he mahi nui kei mua i te aroaro mō te pāti.

“Well, we need to go around the rebuild in the communities. Somewhere along the line we lost the connection obviously.”

Hei tā O’Sullivan, “The results of this election mean that the Māori Party in entering a new stage of its evolution really and that requires a review of the structure, is it currently fit for purpose is it as nimble and agile as it could be and should be? My answer to that is probably not.”

Kua kōrero kē a O’Sullivan ka tū ia hei kaitono mō te pāti i te kōwhiringa pōti kei te tū mai nei.