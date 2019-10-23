He koromatua, he mema pāremata te whai a te kaikaunihera Māori

E 26 noa iho ōna tau, ā kua riro anō i a ia te nuinga o ngā pōti i te kōwhiringa pōti mō Te Kaunihera o ngā roto o Rotorua mō te wā tuarua.

Ā, kei te pae tawhiti, he whakataetae pea i te tūranga matua. Ko tā Tania Tapsell kōrero ki Te Ao, ahakoa ehara i te mea kei tōna pae tata, e anga atu ana te titiro ki te tūranga koromatua a tōna wā.

“The next steps I’ve had a lot of pressure after topping the poles again, and it is something that I’m interested in.”

E 21 ōna tau, ko Tapsell tērā i whai tūru ki runga i te Kaunihera o ngā roto o Rotorua. Nā āna tini mahi, kua huri ngā rōpū tōrangapū o te motu ki a ia.

"I have been approached by a few people to get into the realm of it,” te kī a Tapsell, ā kaare mō te whakaingoa i ngā rōpū kua kōrero ki a ia, heoi ko tāna kē, karekau rātou i te kāwanatanga o te wā.

Ā kei reira hoki te pīkoko.

“It is a goal, in the future, and that goal has come from seeing that there is a gap there. We are doing very well, we have some amazing MP’s and Ministers in there at the moment, but I think we could have more of our Māori people, more young people, and more women in there as well, so it’s very much a goal of mine to enter into that realm at some stage,” te kōrero a Tapsell.