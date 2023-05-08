Long-running effort keeps Bay of Plenty lakes' water quality clean

Te Arawa Waka is working with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council on a long-standing project to find ways to improve the water quality of local lakes.

Environmentalist Harina Rupapera works for Te Arawa Lakes Trust and wants to preserve her lakes and rivers using both Māori tradition and western science.

“In this new world, we use all our resources and work together to research, study and understand our environment, and right now I am really excited to do that with our local environment scientists."

Jean McCauley and Vanessa Corterill are environmental scientists from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council who travel through the region to test water quality

According to environmental scientist Jean McCauley, one of her professional goals is to make sure that all kids may always swim in lakes and rivers.

"Our tamariki, they dive in it, they dive into the water and they go mouth full, so we need that confidence to say that they won't get sick", McCauley says.

Environmental scientist Vanessa Corterill of Toi Moana says testing the water will yield information that can be used to guarantee all lakes and rivers are always swimmable.

"The sign of bacteria can produce some species that can potentially be toxic, especially to smaller beings, such as babies and dogs, so we try to ensure we are across all areas of our region to ensure all water qualities are fit for use.”

Corterill says although the Bay of Plenty Regional Council tries its best to test every body of water, it also needs help to locate possible areas of pollution.

"If you see or locate water that needs testing, please call our wastewater pollution hotline on 0800 884 883. If you tell us where the water is, then we are able to test it but if you do not, then we will never know."

Rupapera says working together with Toi Moana has benefited not only the waterways but also all of the whānau in the region.

“They have the equipment to further understand our environment through scientific matter, the types of organisms and macroinvertebrates, and what makes our waterways safe enough to swim in and gather food resources and we have our tikanga Māori - working together will benefit our whānau in every way possible.”