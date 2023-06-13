Petition to expand school lunch programmes

Puku Ora in Tūranga Nui a Kiwa is delivering healthy lunches to thousands of school students in the region every day. FILE / Whakaata Māori

"Free school lunches have benefits not only for hungry children but also for their whānau and local economies," according to a new report from the University of Auckland whose authors are petitioning the government to expand programmes across the motu.

Researchers from UOA alongside the Kura I Awarua Research Centre at Te Pūkenga in Hawke’s Bay, and consultancy group Synergia have reviewed data from the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunch.

According to their findings, the programmes not only make healthy food available to tamariki who wouldn't usually have it but they also boost regional economies, innovate in areas like sustainable packaging, and enhance the environment in schools more broadly.

“It’s like dropping a rock in the pond and getting all these ripples that go out from the child to their family, to the school to the community and the local food system,” says Professor Boyd Swinburn from Waipapa Taumata Rau, the University of Auckland.

Currently, the programme provides free lunches to 220,000 tamariki in low-decile schools, costing $263 million. It was extended for a year in the 2023 Budget but the researchers argue for secure long-term funding and expansion.

"The stigma effect associated with targeted delivery undermines participation by those kids who need it most," lead author Dr Kelly Garton from the University’s School of Population Health says.

"Plus, the research shows there's a good case for increased well-being and improved dietary habits for kids stemming from the act of eating together, all sharing the same meal."

Call to double the reach

A petition by public health advocacy group Health Coalition Aotearoa is calling for a doubling of the reach of Ka Ora, Ka Ako in the 2024 budget, in-line with the research.

Professor Swinburn says the research should cover at least half of the country’s schools, including secondary schools, because there are still 12 to 14 per cent of children with home food insecurity in mid and high-decile areas which are not eligible for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

"Not only would learners benefit but also their families and communities," Swinburn says.

Flaxmere College Principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie gives the programme an endorsement in the research.

"Health and education go hand in hand and a lack of proper nutrition or access to food should not be a limiting factor to a student achieving educational success," Hay-Mackenzie says.

"Students are enjoying their kai and the sense of whanaungatanga that they experience by eating together," he says.

Staff are noticing that students are settled and more focused in the period immediately after the lunch break.”