League star runs 10km for charity just after suffering stroke

Zane Tetevano has resumed non-contact training with the Leeds Rhinos just weeks after suffering a stroke. Photo / Paul Walter / Getty

Just weeks after suffering a stroke at training, former Kiwis prop Zane Tetevano has completed a 10km fun for charity.

Tetevano still needs to have surgery to repair the hole in his heart which caused his stroke but has been cleared to return to non-impact aerobic training.

The 32-year-old ran the Leeds 10K in a time of 48:26 on Sunday.

Tetevano, who grew up in Tokoroa, told BBC Radio Leeds he "was in denial" when his stroke occurred.

“I was like 'This can't be happening, no way. How can I have a stroke? Why?'" Tetevano said.

“We started warming up with a simple three v two and when I was speaking to my mates I just started slurring my words from my right side. It felt like my tongue was hanging out.

"I missed like three plays and the staff were like "are you alright?" and I said "no, no. I can't feel my face" and then [Leeds' performance director] Richard Hunwicks ran over and he said "what's going on?" and I told him how I felt and then I started kicking my leg and all the stroke symptoms started popping up.

"They didn't want to shout out that I was having a stroke because all of the lads were around. They called the medics and things moved quite quickly. The ambulance came, then the nurses and I got given the medication to thin out the blood clot that was in my brain," Tetevano told BBC Radio Leeds.

Tetevano, who played three tests for the Kiwis during the 2019 season and won two NRL premierships with the Roosters in 2018 and 2019, is hopeful he can continue his rugby league career with the Leeds Rhinos.

He also represented the Cook Islands in last year’s Rugby League World Cup after missing out on selection for the Kiwis.

“It has crossed my mind that my career could be over but I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful.

"I just think about my own children. It's heartbreaking for parents to have to go through this. I've had my problem and I've overcome it.”

-Stuff