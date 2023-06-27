Island community empowered by Bees in climate crisis fight

In Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands, bee-keeping trainer Noah examines honeycombs from a beehive during a training session. Photo / Supplied

A tiny community in the Solomon Islands is abuzz with hope, amid the launch of a new initiative to restore its protective ecosystems and uplift whānau incomes, through the humble honey bee.

Save the Children Solomon Islands and local organisation Mai-Ma'asina Green Belt have partnered to launch a programme that transports honeybees from the cities to isolated rural communities.

The project, called Sustainable Community Climate Resilience through Nature-based Solutions, involves transporting honeybees from capital Honiara to communities in Malaita Province, located 12 hours away by boat.

Local farmers, particularly wāhine and young people, are trained to care for the bees and diversify their income through honey production, thereby moving away from environmentally harmful practices like logging, which currently contributes between 50 - 70% of the country's annual export revenue.

The bees also play a crucial role in pollinating mangroves, which store carbon, produce food, and act as natural buffers against cyclones and storms.

"So far, 74 people in two communities have completed multi-day training sessions on bee-keeping, nurturing and honey production," Save the Children Solomon Islands acting country director Paul Green says.

Each community selects 10 participants to receive practical hands-on training and maintain the bee start-up kits provided. Additional communities will also eventually receive training and hives.

All photographs taken in April 2023 for Save the Children in Solomon Islands.

Beekeeping training participants carrying hives in the Solomon Islands' Malaita Province. Photo / Supplied

Solomon Islands ranks second globally in terms of disaster risk from floods, cyclones, and sea-level rise.

The majority of its population lives close to the coastline, making communities highly susceptible to extreme weather events.

Climate change exacerbates the vulnerability of smaller communities, impacting food security and livelihoods, particularly in rural villages, according to Save the Children.

Alison, a local farmer and mother of six who participated in the bee-keeper training, says she worries for her kids.

"It sometimes rains for a week. This kills our crops because of water from heavy rain.

"One time when I was just married into this family, a strong wind blew down all the houses in our area...

"I wonder what my kids are going to eat."

Alison is not only caring for the hives and growing the bee colonies but also the training she receives provides a new income source, through training others.

"Despite contributing very little to global carbon emissions, Solomon Islands is on the frontline of the climate crisis," Green says.

The

Solomon Islands rank second globally in terms of disaster risk, including floods, cyclones, and sea-level rise. Photo / Jenny Scott / Creative Commons

The impact of rising sea levels, saltwater intrusion, freshwater contamination, and extreme weather patterns on food production and quality poses significant threats to children's lives and well-being, he says.

Save the Children says advanced countries need to support developing nations, including those in the Pacific with comprehensive climate finance that prioritizes child rights.

A joint report by Save the Children and other organisations found just 2.4 per cent of key global climate funds can be classified as supporting child-responsive activities.

Children born since 2021 will face seven times more heatwaves during their lives than their grandparents, according to a Save the Children report.

If signatory nations fail to meet their emission reduction pledges from the original Paris climate summit, the report expects things will be even worse.

Everything is connected. No one knows that better than Alison, a mother of six from Malaita in the Solomon Islands. Her country – made up of hundreds of islands in the South Pacific – is a microcosm for climate change. Increasingly ferocious winds and rains have wrecked the mangroves that always acted as a natural buffer for the islands. Now the cyclones and sea water make their way inland uninhibited, flattening homes and killing the garden crops that so many Solomon Islanders rely on for food and money. “When I was just married into this family a strong wind blew down all the houses in our area. Our own home was blown down too,” remembers Alison. “We escaped with only the clothes on our back.” It's an existential threat for Alison, her children, and the future of their country - one that short term help like food aid won’t solve. “I do not want my children to have to experience this again. I want to protect them from that.” Save the Children is working hand in hand with communities to take on climate change through connections of our own. In collaboration with local NGO, Mai Maaasina Green Belt, our Nature Based Solutions project aims to restore protective ecosystems like mangroves, and help families diversify their income away from farming. That’s why Alison is part of a group of women and young people training to keep bees. Bees love mangroves, which provide a perfect haven. In turn, they pollinate the mangroves, helping them grow. The mangroves then protect the islands – along with wildlife and food sources like fish and crabs - from storms and high tides. They even store carbon deposits that don’t make their way into the atmosphere, effectively slowing climate change globally. And all the while, the bees produce sweet honey for community farmers to sell. “With honeybee training I know if I do it well, I am able to earn money for my family,” says Alison. “For 1 kilo it is $200, and I can produce up to $4,000, so I am lik

Beekeeping trainer Noah, and Alison, 43, inspect a frame from a beehive during a training session in a remote community in Malaita Province, the Solomon Islands. Photo / Supplied