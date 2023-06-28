Kidney crisis: Dialysis centres overflowing with patients and understaffed

According to a recent report, all 15 of New Zealand's kidney dialysis centres are operating in a crisis, unable to handle the rising patient load and ongoing personnel shortage.

That means patients' lives are being put at risk, according to the Australian and New Zealand Society of Nephrology.

Kidney Health New Zealand's acting general manager Traci Stanbury strongly agrees, given the long travelling distance between patients and clinics as one factor.

"At the moment, particularly if you live in a remotely rural area, which is where a number of Māori are, what that means is for them to receive this life-saving treatment, they're actually having to travel a long way to get there," she says.

"We've got patients travelling up to two and a half hours each way to get this treatment that they need three times a week. It's just incredibly tiring to do the treatment as it is."

The report, studying data from June 2022 to February this year, showed 1980 patients receiving long-term outpatient haemodialysis at a hospital or satellite facility, and hundreds more taking treatment at home.

There is now room for just 1764 people each week due to the 441 outpatient spaces and the preferred care model, which requires patients to receive hemodialysis three times per week for at least four hours at a time. Additionally, four patients can fit in one space on a dialysis machine during the daytime; eight of the 15 renal units are reporting space ratios larger than four; and three units are reporting ratios of six patients per machine daily (which frequently indicates hours are cut back).

"We need to change the model because it's not working," Stanbury says. "It's definitely not going to be working as we get more people requiring dialysis."

Stanbury says Te Whatu Ora and the government need to prioritise funding for more infrastructure, buy more dialysis machines and increase staffing levels before it's too late.