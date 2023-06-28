Kūwao Art Space adds a splash of culture to Tauranga CBD

For the first time, Māori artists and creatives have a new place to show their works in the centre of Tauranga City.

Over the past three months, Kūwao Art Space has grown from a pop-up art venue to become a vibrant place for art, dance, music, workshops and community hui.

It’s a shop space like no other.

Tautoko Matehaere, a graffiti artist and muralist, is one of a dozen artists who have shown their works in the former retail shop that’s become Kūwao Art Space.

“I just didn’t see the work that I made ever existing in a space like this or looking good in a space like this and Tauranga Moana. We’ve never really had graffiti shows or stuff like that or locals here, so it was cool to shed some light on what the scene was like here,” Matehaere says.

The first show at Kūwao was based on decolonising sexuality and included live dance performances. The latest show, WaiOra, was a reaction to water pollution and the controversial expansion plans for the Port of Tauranga opposed by local iwi.

For the artist who began it all, Sian Marr-Evans, there’s been huge satisfaction in creating an art gallery that’s attracting a community of like-minded people.

“The biggest reward is how cool it is to give voice to all those people and to inspire others It's a very bold move right in the middle of Tauranga CBD, which we’re really keen on, and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” Marr-Evans says.

Community-building

Together with her co-collaborator, Tawahinga Butt, they’ve formed the Kūwao Collective to help run the gallery and organise community gatherings in the space.

“We see it in two parts that obviously live together but there’s the art platform - and that’s important for reaching people and spreading the messages we’re trying to get behind - but on the other side there are the community building aspects. We build the community and then we build the art and it works together like that,” Butt says.

Funding has come from Creative Bay of Plenty and Tauranga City Council, which are working together to breathe new economic life into the city centre. But for Kūwao Collective the goal is deeper.

“Our kaupapa is decolonisation. It’s our core value - we try to make sure that everything we do aligns with the overall outcome, overall goal of moving toward decolonisation and reconnection.

“Our representation here in Tauranga Moana can be a little bit token, so we want to stand here and be tangata whenua all the way through.”

Kuwao’s next exhibition - ATARAU - opens in July in time for the Matariki celebrations.