The only theatre in Mt Roskill opens its doors

A theatre centre in Mt Roskill, Auckland, has opened its doors, providing a dedicated space for the local community to showcase talents.

The initiative, led by the community group NO.3, aims to offer an after-school space for young people to explore their creativity.

They're a group of friends from Mt Roskill Grammar School who have been hosting theatre shows for the past two years from a house that gained fame in the New Zealand film No. 2.

NO.3 artistic director Tanya Muagututi'a said their ambitions outgrew the limited space, leading to their pursuit of a more suitable venue in the area.

"We started with our project Love to Say Goodbye two years ago, which came out of an idea through lockdown about doing something with the house.

Then putting the theatre show in the house was about having an artistic outlet for the neighbourhood. This place became available, it was an old bank and, for us, it’s a place for these guys to keep creating." she says.

Once a bank

The new venue was once a BNZ bank and required renovations before it could be transformed into a hub for artistic expression.

Nimeti Akatere, a member of NO.3, described the initial state of the building.

"First of all, it smelt really bad, it just smelt really old, and it was quite creepy. I think we mostly spent our time upstairs because the bottom is quite dark and spooky.

There’s this green goo that looks like blood from Ghostbusters or something," he says.

For Muagututi'a, the theatre centre's opening represents the fulfillment of her family's journey after moving from earthquake-ravaged Christchurch in 2011.

Husband Pos Mavaega, and herself are known in the Pacific community as being part of the performing arts group Pacific Underground.

After-school activity

Muagututi'a, whose children are involved in NO.3, takes pride in their pursuit of performing arts, mirroring her own journey.

"Because theatre is our passion and music and that’s the expression that people are able to tell their story. So where we can support, whether it’s production, directing, or script ideas. We just love to support in that way.

That’s what we have been doing all this time, it’s a waste if you just keep it all to yourself," she explained.

The centre was acknowledged by New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, who attended and opened the venue.

Akatere believes the facility will offer a platform for young creatives in the community to explore their talents.

"What do the young creatives do after school? There is nothing for them, you can go and study, but there's nothing really here in the community.



That's why it's really great that we have this space so that we can invite just to come workshop or create stuff. I feel this space is our offering to the community," Akatere said.

Despite the crew having individual projects, their primary focus is on completing the construction work to make the theatre fully operational for performances and events.