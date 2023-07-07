From fixing farm gear to a UK masters degree

Awarded best overall student and best individual research project thesis for his masters degree, Flight Lieutenant Donté Kelly is headed back to Aotearoa to continue his mahi for the NZ Defence Force. Photo / NZDF

It’s a long way from growing up cobbling together farming equipment in his hometown of Ruātoki but Flight Lieutenant Donté Kelly (Tūhoe) is under no illusions about where his roots in engineering were set.

The engineering officer in the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), has achieved an impressive milestone by earning a master of science in aerospace vehicle design (MSc AVD) from a British university.

Now in the past year he’s been asked to work there.

At a ceremony following his graduation at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire, Flight Lieutenant Kelly was honoured with two major awards.

He received the Joe Young Memorial Award for best overall student, recognising his exceptional academic performance, as well as the Course Director's Prize for the best individual research project thesis, commending his outstanding research work.

For his thesis, Lieutenant Kelly conducted research and developed game-changing toolsets to develop the RNZAF's structural repair design and analysis capabilities.

Lieutenant Kelly is a fifth-generation Defence serviceman, going back to his great-great-grandfather who served in World War I with the First Māori Contingent, then koroua on both sides served in the 28th (Māori) Battalion in World War II.

“Growing up, we knew our koro were returned servicemen - on Mum’s side was a Navy veteran, and my other koroua served in B Company, 28 (Maori) Battalion,” he said.

“Both were humble, quiet and unassuming men. They influenced my decision to serve in different ways – their advice and stories taught me about the services and the mana of serving your people.

Kelly's hands-on experience fixing farm equipment meant he definitely knew what his contribution to the service could be.

“My father started me on lawnmowers, stepping up to rebuilding the quad bikes and then on to the farm trucks and tractors," he says.

He gained a place in the highly competitive RNZAF Engineering Master's Scheme, after joining the RNZAF in 2006.

The masters course at Cranfield takes the careers of a select few students from across the globe to new height, by qualifying them as aircraft design engineers, with everything from avionics, aircraft systems, and design structures covered over the year-long studies.

Lieutenant Kelly is a fifth-generation Defence serviceman, going back to his great-great-grandfather who served in World War I. Photo / NZDF

"The course was intense, diverse, and incredibly valuable," Kelly says.

During his studies, Kelly had the opportunity to visit Forli War Cemetery in Italy, where his great-uncle was buried after being killed in action at Trieste.

"Forli is so far away from Ruātoki. Apart from his brother (my koro), the whānau haven’t been able to pay their respects," he said of the poignant visit.

Now serving as the deputy maintenance flight commander of No. 6 Squadron at RNZAF Base Auckland, Kelly says he’s looking forward to coming home, and also applying the knowledge and skills acquired during his studies.

His research will not only enhance the RNZAF's repair capabilities but also contribute to its overall engineering knowledge and expertise, particularly as the organidation adapts to its new ‘Defense Aviation Rules’ framework.