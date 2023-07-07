Iwi chair lead advisor: 'Switch rolls before the deadline'

National Iwi Chairs Forum pou tikanga lead advisor Bill Te Huia Hamilton is encouraging Māori who want to switch electoral rolls to do so quickly before the July 13 deadline.

The change of being able to change rolls every three years instead of five came into effect this year, as the 2023 elections draws closer.

Switches can happen at any time, except in the three months before an election.

"It's imperative that Māori know they can exercise their choice to switch rolls before the deadline. Whether they on the Māori roll or the General Roll kei a rātou te tikanga but Māori should know that they have the option to switch,” Hamilton (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Raukawa) says.

As of July 3, 6662 people had switched from the general to the Māori roll, while 5652 had gone the opposite way.

Those not enrolled can decide which roll they want to be on right up until election day, October 14.