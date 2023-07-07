Māori chef works with Whittaker's to create Matariki-inspired recipes

In celebration of Matariki, Whittaker's has teamed up with Naomi Toilalo, the author of New Zealand's first bilingual cookbook WhānauKai, to create two exclusive recipes: Whittaker's Hazella Fry Bread and a Kūmara Celebration Cake.

“My mum loved fried bread,” Tailalo says.

“So I wanted to make one you didn't have to knead. And I wanted it to be super simple to make. using some of Whittaker's delicious chocolate as well. And as for the cake, well I wanted to go a little bit weird, a little bit different, something people haven't made before and I was really happy with how it came out.”

Having started her Instagram page over four years ago, Tailalo combined her love for cooking and her love for te reo Māori and has since had companies interested in working with her for various kaupapa, Whitakke'rs being one of them.

“They (Whittaker's) has supported me and my mahi and I have made a few recipes for them over the years.

“So they asked me if I can do some Matariki recipes this year, so I put my thinking cap on and just went crazy really.”

Tailalo says she will be releasing at least eight Matariki-inspired recipes over the next two weeks, and she is also about to launch her third series of Whānau Kai. "That is going to be exciting and will take me through til the end of the year."

To celebrate Matariki with her whānau, Tailalo says she will be heading to Taranaki for a four-day full immersion kura reo.

“And also my Samoan husband says he wants to put a hāngi down with his friends, so we will see how that goes.”