Waiata anthems: Geneva Alexander Marsters

Geneva Alexander-Marsters (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) tapped into the wisdom of te ao Māori during her pregnancy, leading her to have a calm and successful birth.

Through her waiata Iho, she emboldens fellow Māori mothers to embrace tikanga in childbirth without fear.

Marsters is a musician based on Waiheke Island and was formerly the lead singer of alt-electronic band SoccerPractise.

Living on Waiheke Island she was fully aware that any complications would necessitate a terrifying helicopter journey to the mainland.

But determined to remain composed, she invoked the guidance of her tīpuna, drawing upon their wisdom and strength during the birthing process. The experience inspired Marsters to pen Iho, an electronic dance anthem for wāhine everywhere.

“I think that this song could encourage people to not fear birth, because there is a lot of fear, and the fear is what will hurt you the most. I just want people to feel empowered in their womb space, and know they are powerful; they are the gateway between life and death,” she said.

She is passionate about creating Māori music, having always had a strong connection to ancient Māori wisdom, beliefs and practices. She incorporates these ideas into her music in original ways.

Her philosophy: “Embrace it however you want, and however you can without, you know, compromising the mana of te reo.”

Growing up in rūmaki reo (full immersion schooling) in Central Auckland, Marsters wants to continue promoting te reo Māori through the unique music that she makes.