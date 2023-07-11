NGOs partner to provide healthier homes for Tāmaki Makaurau whānau

Habitat for Humanity chief executive Conrad LaPointe and Te Puna Manawa chief executive Aroha Hudson. Photo / Supplied

A partnership between Habitat for Humanity Northern and Te Puna Manawa HealthWEST has resulted in them becoming providers for Noho Āhuru - Healthy Homes.

Both non-government organisations, the partners will provide free wraparound services for whānau to make healthier and warmer homes across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Noho Āhuru- Healthy Homes is a free programme that works with families helping to provide them with insulation, ventilation, WINZ entitlements, emergency grants, budgeting services, curtains, beds, heating and minor repairs.

Housing is regarded as one of the key social determinants of health, with whānau becoming ill from poor housing conditions such as lack of proper insulation and mould.

According to the first Aotearoa Housing Survey (June 2022), 145,000 households (8%) live in one room and only heat it during the coldest winter months. Four out of ten households (42%) were concerned about damp conditions in their dwellings.

Habitat for Humanity Northern provides essential repairs and affordable housing.

Te Puna Manawa HealthWEST is a Māori partner that offers health and social services to whānau in the Auckland District and Waiteamatā health boards region, with a focus on Māori, Pāsifika and high-needs populations.