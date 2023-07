Source / Supplied

Whānau are worried about the welfare of Mia, a young Kaitaia woman who was last seen three days ago.

Northland police have asked for the public’s help to find her.

A spokesperson says she was last seen at her Matthews Avenue home about 10pm on Monday 10 July.

"Mia is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket and red band gumboots."

Police have asked members of the public with information about the woman's whereabouts to contact them on 105.