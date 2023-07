Police are appealing for help to find Poroporo man, Kaea Umuhuri, who has been missing for two days.

Umuhuri was last seen about 11 am on Thursday 13 July in the eastern Bay of Plenty town near Whakatāne.

"Kaea was wearing green overalls and gumboots," police said Saturday.

Police said the young man's whānau have concerns for his welfare.

They asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact police on 105.