Hipkins makes expectations 'crystal clear', Kiri Allan grateful for 'all the aroha'

Chris Hipkins has met with under-fire minister Kiri Allan on Saturday to discuss her recent leave and the bullying allegations against her by staff and officials - with it apparent that the prime minister will leave it at a 'ticking off' for his minister and not take more drastic action.

Hipkins said Allan will return to work and full duties on Monday and made reference to her “mental wellbeing" and "rough time lately".

“Kiri has had a rough time lately, both personally and at work, and I’m pleased she is in a much better space after taking some time off and getting some professional support,” the PM said in a release.

“Mental wellbeing should never be a source of shame or embarrassment. I commend Kiri for speaking publicly about her recent struggles and I’ve been resolutely committed to supporting her through that.

“Mental health challenges can confront any of us. It’s important we create an environment where people can speak openly about that and get any help they need."

Hipkins said Allan is an important voice at the cabinet table and, alluding to the allegations against her, added that she had acknowledged that staff are to be "treated with respect".

“Kiri is a talented Minister who makes a huge contribution to our government. It’s important we have a diversity of views, voices and experiences around the Cabinet table and Kiri’s recent experiences only adds to that.

“In our discussions, Kiri did acknowledge that in her passion for her work she sets high standards and high expectations of herself and her staff, but staff and officials must be treated with respect, and there is clear guidance for MPs around that. Kiri agrees with me on that."

The PM said he had made his expectations of government ministers "crystal clear" and said Allan would be receiving "extra coaching".

"Coming to grips with being a Minister can be tough, especially in the first year. When you add the fact Kiri has battled and overcome cancer in that time plus some personal challenges it’s understandable that she was feeling under pressure.

“Regardless, I’ve made my expectations to Ministers around their conduct crystal clear and Kiri has agreed to focus on the way she interacts with those around her and make improvements where necessary. I expect all Ministers to do the same.

“When she returns to work Kiri will receive extra coaching to support her to create the positive working environment both of us are committed to,” Hipkins said.

In response, Allan said she appreciated "all the aroha that’s come my way".

“It’s been a really tough time for me lately and I’ve really appreciated all the aroha that’s come my way. It’s helped me to get through and I know I can come out of this a stronger and better person,” Allan said in the same release as the PM.

“I’m absolutely passionate about my work and the difference I can make for my community and for Aotearoa.

“I apologise to anyone who has found my behaviour towards them unacceptable. I will also offer that apology personally to anyone who wants to talk to me individually."

Allan said she would be working "extra hard" to show she appreciated her staff.

“I want to create a working environment where we set high expectations and work hard to achieve them. But I’ll be working extra hard to make sure those around me know and see how much I appreciate them and value the work they do.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work and focussing on the important tasks we have ahead,” Allan said.