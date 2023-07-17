Māori All Blacks to play two matches against Japan XV in 2024

The Māori All Blacks will play two matches against the Japan XV as part of the Lipovitan D Challenge Cup 2024.



The two matches will be played on Saturday, June 29 and Saturday, July 6 next year and will mark just the fourth time the Māori All Blacks have played in Japan, and the first since a narrow 20-18 win over Japan in Tokyo in 2014.



The announcement of the fixtures follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the respective rugby unions in May this year and the recent announcement that the All Blacks will also visit Japan to play the Brave Blossoms in October 2024.



New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair Dame Farah Palmer said was great to have the two international fixtures confirmed and it would be a special occasion for the Māori All Blacks to visit Japan again "and to share our respective cultures and traditions next year".

"It's exciting for Māori rugby to have two big international matches on the calendar following the thrilling home series against Ireland in 2022."



The matches in Japan will be the Māori All Blacks' first fixtures since splitting a two-match series against Ireland in Wellington and Hamilton last year.



Japan Rugby Football Union chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said playing such powerful teams as the All Blacks and Māori All Blacks consistently "is a major component of our strategy to grow the competitiveness of our national teams".

Japan vs Māori All Blacks past results: