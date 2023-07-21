Football World Cup opener inspires rangatahi Māori as Kanaka Māoli series nears

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 20: Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Among the 42,000 spectators at Eden Park for the opening match of the Women’s Football World Cup were the Māori Football Aotearoa U18 wāhine and tāne teams who will play their Hawaiian counterparts next week in Auckland.

The coach of the wāhine side, Taelor Pickering-Parker said the atmosphere was unlike any other experienced at a football game in Aotearoa.

“Not just by the goal,or the win but to see that many people, do support football in Tāmaki Makaurau was outstanding, so yeah we were very, very happy for them and very proud.”

Pickering-Parker is hopeful the spotlight on women’s football in Aotearoa during the World Cup translates to growth here.

“We need to really use that. I’m really hoping that this inspires rangatahi to try out the sport if they haven’t. But also to see themselves within the team, that they can aspire to make these national and international series as well.”

Māori Football Aotearoa has just returned from Australia where the senior tāne and wāhine sides played against the Indigenous Australian national teams. Pickering-Parker says preparing the rangatahi teams for the series against Kanaka Powāwae is as much about the games themselves as it is about growing the sport amongst indigenous communities.

“This will be a first for many of the rangatahi who are in this team. It is about building that support around them and obviously, with the FIFA World Cup, this has just put so much fire in them to continue with the sport.

“It is exciting to see that we are now growing the sport in the indigenous community and to see the series between Australia First Nations and now Hawai’i, the game is definitely growing.

“It is an amazing sport to be a part of. It unites people, there is an amazing amount of life skills to be had in football. It is about whānau. When you find your team, you find your people, you feel a part of a whānau.”

Māori Football Aotearoa U18s, wāhine and tāne, will play two matches each against Nā ʻĀlapa Hawaiʻi U-18 Kāne and Wāhine teams beginning on Tuesday at Ngāhue Reserve in Auckland.