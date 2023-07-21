Māori and Indigenous Australians sparkle on world stage as Football Ferns rewrite history

The opening ceremony of the women's Football World Cup left many with goosebumps. (Sky Sport / FIFA)

Māori and Indigenous Australian cultures sparkled on the world stage during a wonderful evening for New Zealand women’s football, as the Football Ferns upset Norway 1-0 at Eden Park on Thursday in the opening game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

As quick-fire as the entire opening ceremony was - it was done and dusted in less than 10 minutes - for three, maybe four, brief but gorgeous minutes, Māori and Indigenous Australian cultures held centre stage at a truly global tournament expected to be seen by more than two billion people — the largest audience in history for a single women’s sport.

Māori and Indigenous Australians welcomed the football world to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at an opening ceremony in Auckland. (Phil Walter/Getty Images/Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Monique Maihi-Pihema (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei) led the pao to welcome the Indigenous Australians, who responded through their leader.

Alongside them, a supporting cast held aloft waves of colourful materials that formed a giant whai (stingray) and equally large rainbow serpent - the result of a design collaboration between Māori and Indigenous artists - representing Māui’s fishing up of Te Ika-a-Māui (the North Island) and creation for Indigenous Australians.

The ceremony incorporated a performance by the Tjarutja Dance Theatre Collective and a hongi between the cultural leaders of each host nation.

The coming together of the two proud cultures to welcome in the football world for the next 32 days was every bit a “goosebumps” moment, as FIFA said on its socials.

“This is how you start an opening ceremony.”

As special as the occasion was for showcasing indigenous cultures, the stars of the evening were the Football Ferns and New Zealand women’s football.

They rewrote the history books with New Zealand’s first world cup victory - men’s or women’s - and the largest attendance for a football game in New Zealand with a jubilant crowd of 42,137.

Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the Football Ferns' winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Norway in Auckland. (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Hannah Wilkinson’s 47th-minute goal was the decider. And despite Ria Percival missing a penalty that would have cemented the team’s lead, the Football Ferns held on for a famous victory.

New Zealand 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 47′)

Norway 0

Halftime: 0-0



