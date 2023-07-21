Warriors on track for Top 4 NRL Finish

Shaun Johnson says he is playing with less pressure on his shoulders under coach Andrew Webster. (Getty)

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is not looking too far ahead despite his team looking assured for a first play-off appearance in five years.

The side sits fifth on the NRL ladder with a favourable run home.

The Warriors take on the fourth-placed Raiders tonight before their final five regular-season games against sides sitting below them.

Webster says he does not look at the points table and is focusing on week-to-week results.

“The winning feeling builds momentum but we lost two weeks ago. So the winning feeling is great - when you lose, we’re not happy about it but we don’t throw our toys out. We just get straight back to work. So we’re consistent either way.”

It’s a quick return for the Warriors who crushed Cronulla 44-12 on Sunday.

‘Stern challenge’

“Five-day turnarounds don’t scare me but I wouldn’t like them every week. It’s just about how you use that time to get things right.”

Webster says the Raiders present a stern challenge.

“Last time they came to get us, we had to really fight to hang in there. They’re going to be fresh, they’re going to be hungry.”

With rain forecast, Webster says they learned lessons from the loss in the wet against the ‘Bunnies; a fortnight ago.

“Sick of the rain, but I’ll sit in the box and the boys can get wet. We will just need to execute better.”

Meanwhile, Shaun Johnson says his whirlwind week will rate among his career highlights.

Last week the veteran playmaker signed a new contract with the Warriors, had a second daughter, and capped it off with a huge win over the Sharks.

Star locked in

Webster says he is relieved to have his star halfback locked in for another season.

“We had long chats internally about it. Really happy to have him, he’s important to us and important to the club.”

Arguably in career-best form, Johnson attracted interest across the ditch but said there was only one place he wanted to be.

“I made my intentions very clear that if I was going to play on it would be here, and then when they were able to present something it was signed, I wasn’t going to muck around with it.”

The 32-year-old said he had plenty of footy left in him.

“I’m not ready to hang them up just yet, I’m really excited to see how we are going to finish this year and to know that I will be here next year to be a part of it as well.”

Footy fun

He said the club was developing incredible squad depth.

“We all know our role, it’s a real collective effort, and we are having fun with our footy.”

One Warrior certainly having plenty of fun is winger Dallin Watene Zalezniak, who sits fifth on the NRL try-scoring chart from only 12 appearances.

Webster regards the “freak athlete” Watene Zalezniak as one of the best finishers in the game.

The prolific try scorer again showcased his acrobatic skills at the weekend, scoring two stunners to take his season tally to 15.

Webster says Watene Zalezniak is among the NRL’s elite.

‘No fluke’

“The try he scored against Canberra last time, the kick across field, come down and score. I don’t know how he did that. The jump, one hand and the roll is pretty cool, that long hair seems to be flying down the sideline a lot lately.”

Webster says his winger’s ability to finish is no fluke.

“Our assistant coach Rich Agar does drills with him on that. He just lays out the mats, they run, they jump and they roll, they actually practise that.”

It’s clear there has been a shift in Penrose, with a number of Warriors at the top of their game.

Johnson says getting the two points against Cronulla was the icing on the cake.

“After the game I was pretty speechless but I have had a few days to sort of process it all and just enjoy it because it’s pretty full and a week I’ll never experience again in my life. We had so much going on but to cap it off how we did on Sunday makes it really special.”

The halfback says walking onto a packed Mount Smart with his daughter Millah is a moment he will never forget.

“To see her eyes light up when she got to see what it looks like for me to walk out there and have that moment captured, Kayla was at home with our little one she had a little tear just wishing she could have been there, those sorts of moments that as you get older in your career, you certainly value.”

Kick off at what is expected to be a sodden Mount Smart is 8pm.

-RNZ