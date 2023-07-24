Another ‘political fix-up’ job for Chris Hipkins

“Kiri is an incredibly talented person who has clearly been battling some demons and has not won that battle.”

That from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today as Justice and Regional Development M minister Kiritapu Allan resigned all her ministerial portfolios after a car crash in Wellington

Allan’s car struck a parked car on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington around 9 pm last night. She was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest. She also returned an alcohol breath test over the legal limit, considered an infringement offence.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it’s untenable for a justice minister to be charged with criminal offences. But he also says Allan was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident. She returned to work last week following struggles with mental health and the breakup of her relationship.

“I spoke to her on the phone this morning, it would be fair to say it was a difficult conversation. She is clearly not in a good space, so it was not a long conversation, and we have people with her and around her at the moment supporting her.”

Hipkins is in another political fixup job, and with just a few weeks until the election, the pressure is on the prime minister. Political commentator Lara Greaves says it’s all hands on deck for Labour.

“I don’t think Hipkins can afford to have any kind of scandal again, because when he is standing there on the debate stage and going through the next 12 weeks of campaigning, it’s going to be hard for him to be standing there and saying he is up for the job of prime minister.”

“Justice, law and order issues are an incredibly important part of this election campaign. We are seeing different policies going back and forth with things like ramraids and people saying they feel quite unsafe in their community.”

Later today Hipkins re-apportioned those cabinet roles, handing justice to Police Minister Ginny Anderssen while Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty will be responsible for regional development. Grant Robertson will take over Allan’s role overseeing the cyclone recovery in the East Coast region.