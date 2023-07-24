Police appeal for missing 7 and 8-year-old in Rotorua

Shawnee, 8, right, and Kochese, 7. have been missing since Sunday afternoon. (Supplied)

Two tamariki who went missing from their Western Heights home in Rotorua Sunday afternoon, have been found and are safe, according to Police.

Rotorua police issued an urgent appeal for any sightings or information about the two tamariki, who had been reported missing last night.

According to a police statement, Shawnee, 8, and Kochese, 7, went to Park Rd Reserve yesterday afternoon and had not returned home since.

The last known sightings of the pair was at approximately 2.30 pm yesterday, at the park.

Alarm was raised by their whānau late last night when the children failed to return home.

In a post on social media at noon today, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua police thanked the community for their efforts to track down the tamariki.

“Big thanks to everyone who got in touch with information and shared our original post,” they said.

“The two children reported missing in Rotorua have been located and are safe” they said.