Football Ferns ride wave of momentum to Pōneke

AUCKLAND, AOTEAROA - JULY 20: Michaela Foster and Grace Jale of New Zealand celebrate the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Football Ferns can take a giant step toward qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup with a win over the Philippines in Wellington tonight.

The Ferns’ upset win over Norway has put them in a great position and victory over the Philippines, who are ranked 20 places lower than them, is on the cards.

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic described New Zealand’s win over Norway as “one of the biggest upsets in the history of the women’s world cup” but isn’t writing off his side’s chances against the Ferns.

“They deserved to win, they were the better team, they were more aggressive and energetic, and they probably should have won by more.

“Next game’s a different ball game though isn’t it? Starts at nil-all again.”

The Ferns have achieved their first goal at this World Cup of winning a game.... now the aim is to get out of the group and qualify for the round of 16.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimková said they’ll have to adjust their game plan against the Philippines who have a different style of play than Norway.

“We are prepared, we know how we need to play to perform again.

“But the biggest priority for us is going back on the field and showing the passion and love for football again.

“This team has never been focused more, so we are back on earth and ready to fight again.”

Midfielder Malia Steinmetz said since their opening game they’re getting more recognition in the media and on the streets, but the players are taking their newfound stardom in their stride.

“Being Kiwis in New Zealand, it’s pretty chill.

“We just take it in our stride and we stay grounded and we stay humble, that’s obviously who we are.

“We just know at the end of the day we deserved what we got and we just want to keep performing.”

Wellington-born defender CJ Bott is looking forward to playing in front of a Wellington home crowd having played the last seven years overseas.

“Definitely a dream come true, I think anyone is lucky to play in front of a home crowd, especially in a World Cup.

“Also coming off the back of a great victory for us so yes it’ll be another emotional one for me and a very proud moment.”

The Philippines are also excited about playing in front of a sold-out stadium of 33,000 fans and coach Alen Stajcic said his side will embrace the occasion.

“We want to crash the party and it’s not really their party, it’s everyone’s party, it’s our party as well.

“So to be playing in front of such a big crowd and TV audience is a really special moment and one that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives, so you want to go out there and give it your best shot.

“So as motivating as it is for New Zealand, I think it is for our team as well.”

Kick-off is at 5:30pm.

