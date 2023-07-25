We’re allowed to be imperfect

OPINION: The problem with public failure for Māori is that we carry the weight of our entire indigenous nation on our shoulders.

Pākehā are lucky – when one amongst you fails, they fail alone. Quietly pushed into freefall without dragging the rest of the flight crew out the cabin door.

When one of us fails, we are somehow letting down our combined iwi. Our failures are socialised, our successes chalked up to good luck, individual effort, or simply ignored.

As a columnist dealing with things Māori I can’t not say anything about former government minister Kiri Allan. But seriously, I’m not sure what to say.

I can tell you I woke up yesterday morning to find one of the shining stars of te ao Māori, this time a political leader, had made personal mistakes.

To me, Allan was a serious political star, someone with the talent for connecting with people who usually can’t be taught or learnt. Plus she has the intellectual substance to do her job as well.

Now as I write this, she has resigned her ministerial roles, after a car crash on a Wellington street that left her facing criminal charges. It followed time off on mental health leave, and allegations over her treatment of staff. Even before all that there was the trauma of dealing with cancer.

It’s been a long miserable winter for Allan in Pōneke, but she has now reportedly returned home to the East Coast.

Allan is a proudly Māori person who achieved success. But the truth is, the latest events in her life trace back to problems that are most certainly not restricted to Māori.

We live in a world where all people face crushing workplace stress. Any one of us could be struggling to deal with pressure from home, from work, from family and relationships.

Look around you and you’ll probably see someone in the middle of a fight just to get through the day. Emotional suffering is an enduring, excruciating pain in our universal butt, Māori and Pākehā.

We’re all just one victory lap away from tripping over our own feet, again.

Personally I think the difference is that as Māori, we have been beset with so many external challenges over the years, centuries really, that when we do a little bit of winning again, we feel like we can’t afford to be individually and collectively imperfect.

I got a call from a Māori friend recently to say he’d made a terrible mistake and would now pay a professional and personal price. Afterwards I put down my phone and stared into space; feeling the powerlessness of the bystander. There was nothing to be done now, just watch the train derailment, the inevitability of consequences.

Make no mistake, it was his fault. But somehow I felt like it was mine too.

Māori people – don’t feel like this is our failure; and Kiri Allan, don’t feel like you’re alone. Both can be true at the same time.

The truth is Allan undoubtedly succeeded before thanks to the support of her whānau, hapū, iwi. She will rise again with their support. Nothing lasts forever, not success, and not even failure.

