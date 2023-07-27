Passport-free travel across the ditch on the cards

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talked 'seamless' trans-Tasman travel with NZ's Chris Hipkins on his first visit to Aotearoa as leader on Wednesday.

Kiwis and Aussies could be jetting across the ditch without passports before long if the two countries’ plans for ‘seamless’ travel get off the ground.

Chris Hipkins and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese got in behind the idea in Wellington on Wednesday.

“We agreed it’s worthwhile to re-engage on a process to find workable measures that would help trans-Tasman businesses and tourism with a simplified border,” Hipkins said.

A joint working group will be tasked with scoping the project by the end of June 2024.

“We have not looked at a trans-Tasman passport but what we’re looking at though is making a seamless experience of going through from country to country,” Albanese said.

“That might look at, for example, how smart gates can operate and be complimentary.

“Before you get on a plane in either country it is already recognised that you are ok to come in and therefore you can just go through smart gates in a seamless way and in a timely way as well,” the Australian leader said.

Hipkins cautioned that it would take some figuring out, however.

“It’s not straightforward. Our border is a big part of what keeps us safe. It’s where we manage major biosecurity, people, health and security risks, Hipkins said.

“This process will bring the experts together to talk about whether there are ways in which we reduce barriers at the border, while not compromising our security.”



























