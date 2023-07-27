Second Gentleman of the US promotes ties with Samoa

Acting Prime Minister of Samoa, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio. and United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Supplied: (US Embassy. Apia. Sāmoa. )

The husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, oddly titled the Second Gentleman, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the highest-profile US government official to visit Samoa.

Douglas Emhoff held a meeting with acting Samoa Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio.

The visit is part of a strategic effort to foster closer relations between the US and the Pacific.

Victoria University Wellington senior lecturer Dr Iati Iati shed light on the origins of this foreign policy approach.

“This really started back five years ago when the Western Alliance countries that operate in the Pacific were concerned about China’s increase and presence and influence, and decided to implement new foreign policies for the region.”

“The Americans call theirs the Pacific Pledge and ever since then, it’s a two-part foreign policy. Increase the number of diplomatic engagements as well as increase the funding,” he says.

The Western Alliance, composed of countries from North America, Europe, and other regions, aims to address concerns arising from China’s expanding presence in the Pacific.

Emhoff emphasised shared goals between Samoa and the US about the climate crisis and economic development.

However, the topic of security in the Pacific was absent from their discussions.

Iati highlighted the complexities arising from the situation.

He said this caused real problems in the regions where countries rich in natural resources needed help to develop them and China was offering that.

“But when you have countries as in the Western Alliance who see China through a strategic lens, to them it’s a threat,” he says.

The United States has stepped up its support for Pacific Island countries by providing $117,000 in aid to Samoa to mitigate the risk of disasters.

Iati commended the Pacific Island countries for their increasing awareness.

“A good example would be the Manasseh Sogavare government in the Solomon Islands, which is looking at China and says there’s no point in treating China as some sort of strategic competitor in this region.

For the Solomon Islands, China is very good and has been its largest trading partner since 2003,” he says.

The visit to Samoa comes after President Biden announced $810 million in additional investments for the Pacific region in September last year.

Beyond political and economic matters, Emhoff’s trip also emphasises the promotion of gender equity worldwide.

“President Biden and my wife, Vice-President Harris are fighting every day to empower women and girls, both at home and abroad,” he said.

“My wife, the vice-president has spent her career fighting for women and children,” he says.

Emhoff and his delegation are continuing their diplomatic mission in New Zealand, where they are attending the FIFA Women’s Soccer World Cup.