From comics to cultural consultant for Disney.

Michel Mulipola’s passion as a self-taught comic book artist from Mangere caught the attention of Disney’s renowned animation studios.

But the offer of a job took a lot more work.

Mulipola applied twice for a position with Disney and persistence played a crucial role in his success. After getting turned down the first time, he flew to the USA for a personal meeting, which eventually led to an interview and a job offer.

He embraces that spirit of fearlessness.

“Most people ask themselves what’s the worst that could happen? But I realized my mindset was, ‘What’s the best that could happen?”

“It’s a really hard road, doing something that no one else has been doing. It’s a lot of challenges and it’s a lot of obstacles, and I kind of think, you want to do something new or something that’s a little bit scary.”

The art of Michel Mulipola

Staying true to his Samoan culture is also important to him, a sentiment he has shared with Disney.

“Before I’m an artist, I’m Samoan, and to be in that space, it was imperative for me to make sure that I uphold the culture and champion it.

Because it’s more than just me. So when I work on stuff like Pasifika heroes books or artwork, I’m keeping in mind the cultural responsibility that I have.”

Mulipola maintained that stance in his career as a professional wrestler, where he was known as ‘The Bloody Samoan’.

He's a wrestler known as "The Bloody Sāmoan" (Wrestling)

The name has nothing to do with any physical damage he caused.

“I needed something snappy and ‘bloody Samoan’ was a term I heard a lot when I was a kid. It always had negative connotations.

So thinking about what kind of brand I wanted that was memorable, I realized I had the power to reclaim that term and turn that negative into a positive.

So now, when people talk about ‘bloody Samoan’, more often than not it’s about me and my work.”

Michel Mulipola plays creator of Tekken Katsuhiro Harada at the 2023 ComiCon in San Diego

The multi-talented Mulipola has also been indulging in another passion recently, ComiCon in San Diego.

His skill as a professional gamer rose to the fore—and that fearlessness—when he met the creator of Tekken, Katsuhiro Harada and challenged him to a game.

“I managed to bust out a couple of things that made him go ‘woah’! After I beat him, he said, ‘You’re a good player’ and that was quite uplifting.”