From comics to cultural consultant for Disney.

Michel Mulipola’s passion as a self-taught comic book artist from Mangere caught the attention of Disney’s renowned animation studios.
But the offer of a job took a lot more work.
Mulipola applied twice for a position with Disney and persistence played a crucial role in his success. After getting turned down the first time, he flew to the USA for a personal meeting, which eventually led to an interview and a job offer.
He embraces that spirit of fearlessness.
“Most people ask themselves what’s the worst that could happen? But I realized my mindset was, ‘What’s the best that could happen?”
“It’s a really hard road, doing something that no one else has been doing. It’s a lot of challenges and it’s a lot of obstacles, and I kind of think, you want to do something new or something that’s a little bit scary.”
Staying true to his Samoan culture is also important to him, a sentiment he has shared with Disney.
“Before I’m an artist, I’m Samoan, and to be in that space, it was imperative for me to make sure that I uphold the culture and champion it.
Because it’s more than just me. So when I work on stuff like Pasifika heroes books or artwork, I’m keeping in mind the cultural responsibility that I have.”
Mulipola maintained that stance in his career as a professional wrestler, where he was known as ‘The Bloody Samoan’.
The name has nothing to do with any physical damage he caused.
“I needed something snappy and ‘bloody Samoan’ was a term I heard a lot when I was a kid. It always had negative connotations.
So thinking about what kind of brand I wanted that was memorable, I realized I had the power to reclaim that term and turn that negative into a positive.
So now, when people talk about ‘bloody Samoan’, more often than not it’s about me and my work.”
The multi-talented Mulipola has also been indulging in another passion recently, ComiCon in San Diego.
His skill as a professional gamer rose to the fore—and that fearlessness—when he met the creator of Tekken, Katsuhiro Harada and challenged him to a game.
“I managed to bust out a couple of things that made him go ‘woah’! After I beat him, he said, ‘You’re a good player’ and that was quite uplifting.”