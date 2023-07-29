Northland firefighters return from tour of duty in Canada’s back country

An area the size of NZ’s North Island has been consumed by wildfires in Canada.

Wildfires have been burning in Canada on an unprecedented scale since the beginning of the year, scorching more than 100,000 square kilometres.

Six Māori firefighters from Fire Protection Services (FPS), who specialise in forestry work and fighting bushfires, have just returned from a tour of duty.

FPS worker Michael Ihaka (Ngāti Kahungunu) says working in Canada was confronting, even with his years of experience battling wildfires all over the world.

“We were dealing with 55,000 hectares of fires. Compared to New Zealand standards, it’s quite a large fire.”

“When you’re flying in, you get to have a look at the fire, and just seeing the scale of some of those fires was incredible.”

The team was located in the province of Alberta, which has 17,300 sq km of burning land.

Sharif Mangu (Ngāpuhi) says getting to the scene of the blazes was a mission in itself because of the size of the area.

“(We’d) start our day with a briefing in the morning, and then we would all head to the helipad until we can get on the plane to get out to the fire ground.

We’d do whatever we needed to do, cut down hazardous trees and mop up, back-burning.”

Kevin Ihaka, who runs FPS, says his team worked alongside indigenous firefighters in Canada and learnt about the cultural view of fire and land.

“There is a real tie between indigenous cultures and fire, and that is because those are the people that live there, they are in front of the fire, but also the people that traditionally have used fire to manage their landscape.”