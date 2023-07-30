Football Ferns eliminated from World Cup

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 30: New Zealand players show dejection after the scoreless draw confirming the elimination from the tournament following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and New Zealand at Dunedin Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

New Zealand’s FIFA World Cup journey came to a close with a goalless draw against Switzerland in their final Group A match at Dunedin Stadium.

The Football Ferns needed a win to secure a spot in the round of 16 but fell short.

With the draw, Aotearoa finished with four points in the group stage, the same as Norway.

However, due to an inferior goal differential, New Zealand misses out on advancing to the knockout stage.

Switzerland and Norway progressed to the round of 16 from Group A, having secured five and four points, respectively.

Aotearoa created several scoring opportunities, with Jacqui Hand and Olivia Chance hitting the post, and Katie Bowen’s shot being blocked. However, they were unable to find the elusive goal they needed to secure their place in the next round.

New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 in their opening game and lost 1-0 to Philippines in their second.

This marks the sixth FIFA World Cup appearance for New Zealand, with the team yet to progress beyond the group stage.

They still leave the tournament having made history, with the win over Norway in the opening game, their first ever at a finals tournament.