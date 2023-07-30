Kiri Allan didn’t ‘play the mental health card’

Jehan Casinader is a Wellington-based journalist, public speaker and mental health advocate.

OPINION: I heard the crash before I saw it. A ball of steel and glass on wheels, hurtling around a corner at high speed – then slamming into my parked car.

I’m not describing Kiri Allan’s crash. I’m describing a crash that happened last year, on another wintry Sunday night.

I was sitting inside a restaurant when a driver lost control and smashed into my vehicle, before speeding off.

Shocked diners spilled onto the street, staring at the mess. My car was undrivable. If anyone had been climbing out of it at the moment of impact, they would have been injured – or killed.

Up the road, police caught the fleeing driver. When officers returned to the crash scene, bystanders keenly asked: “So, was she drunk? Or was she high?”

In the beautifully understated vernacular of the New Zealand police, a constable said: “Ah, look… She had a bit going on.”

For weeks, I waited for insurance assessors and panel beaters, while fuming about the injustice of it all. She had ‘a bit going on’? What a cop-out, I thought.

The young woman was put into an alternative justice pathway, which diverted her from the court system. As part of that process, she was required to write me a letter. It arrived in neat handwriting on lined paper.

“I am deeply sorry for damaging your property and the inconvenience it must have caused. I was not in the right mind state to be driving at that time, due to my mental health, and the passing of my school friend.

“I apologise that it has taken so long for me to take this step to make things right. I hope you accept my apology, although words cannot repair the damage done.

“I have recognised my personal issues and have taken the steps I need to improve my mental health, and I write this out of my sincere desire to be better.”

In an instant, my attitude changed. I was reading the words of someone who was hurting when she climbed into that car.

I know what it’s like to experience mental health challenges. I’ve been depressed. I’ve been suicidal. No, I’ve never crashed a car, but I’ve made other dumb choices while trying to get my head straight. I also know how much courage it takes to ask for help.

I wrote back to the driver and told her she should feel proud for taking responsibility – and working on her mental health.

Last week, another driver’s Sunday evening ended with a crunch of metal, a flash of blue-and-red lights, and a trip to the police station.

Kiri Allan was a minister of the Crown. She carried the word “Honourable” before her name. The people of the East Coast chose her to represent them, in good times and bad.

She’s also human. Weeks before the crash, in a swiftly-deleted Instagram post, Allan wrote: “It looks like I’ve got no future in the one thing I do above all else – mahi.” She’d lost her relationship, and believed she may lose her career. Is there a more desperate place to be?

The PM was criticised for letting Kiri Allan return to work. (Robert Kitchin / Stuff)

On Monday, as bleary politicians awoke to the news of Allan’s crash, their response was surprisingly conciliatory. From both sides of the House, MPs expressed concern for Allan’s wellbeing. They highlighted her contribution to Parliament, and wished her the best for her recovery.

There were exceptions, of course. Nicola Willis declared that Allan was “completely off the rails” – a distasteful remark.

David Seymour kicked off a parliamentary debate by aptly describing Allan’s situation as “a very human tragedy” – before speculating that the MP had been pushed too hard, and accusing her leaders of failing to manage her wellbeing.

Some of the media coverage was unnecessary, like articles about whether police dogs were used to track Allan’s movements after the crash. But we didn’t see footage of her being “door-stopped” by journalists, which usually happens after any minister quits.

Even political pundits who had been highly critical of Allan were ready to take their foot off the gas, having recognised she was in distress and no longer “fair game” as a political target.

Most Kiwis seem to understand that Allan’s mental health influenced her recent actions. And that’s a positive sign. It shows we’re growing up.

Todd Muller was National’s leader for 53 days before stepping down. (Robert Kitchin / Stuff)

Maybe we’ve learnt a thing or two in recent years. In 2021, in a three-hour Sunday Star-Times interview, Todd Muller told me about his 53 days of anguish as National’s leader. “I was hit by a huge sense of deep anxiety,” he said. “It just came in these utterly debilitating waves.”

Last April, in a TVNZ Sunday interview, Jacinda Ardern told me about the mental toll of leading during Covid. “It got to the point where sleep came to you out of sheer exhaustion,” Ardern said. She quit eight months later, revealing she no longer had “enough in the tank”.

In Allan’s case, I’ve never seen a more mature, measured response to an MP’s wellbeing challenges. Most people aren’t tearing her down. They just want her to get better.

But this week’s conversations also highlight some mental health myths that we still need to shake.

One myth is that a person experiencing mental distress shouldn’t be at work. The prime minister was strongly criticised for allowing Allan to return to Parliament.

Actually, for many people, being at work is the healthiest, safest option. Often the alternative is to lie on the couch all day, allowing every terrible thought to circulate inside your brain.

When I was depressed, I chose to continue working because it provided structure to my life. It kept me occupied and connected to other people. What’s crucial is how your work pressures are managed – and Allan admitted she was struggling with this.

Another myth is that “mental distress” is the same as “mental illness”. In fact, you can experience severe mental anguish without having a clinical illness.

And yet, Christopher Luxon says the prime minister should have received “some reassurance from a clinician” that Allan was ready to return to work.

Jehan Casinader: ‘The most insidious myth is that some people try to use their mental health to escape accountability for their actions.’ (Photo /Stuff)

If this test was applied to all Kiwis with mental health challenges, many would never return to work – not least because they may have struggled to access professional help in the first place.

Recovery from mental distress is not linear. It’s a process that has ups and downs. As Allan’s story shows, you can nail it in the debating chamber on a Tuesday, and find yourself in deep pain on a Sunday.

Perhaps the most insidious myth is that some people try to use their mental health to escape accountability for their actions. It’s known as “playing the mental health card”. On social media, Allan has been accused of doing just that.

But there’s a difference between an explanation and an excuse. Allan’s mental health may explain her recent actions, but it doesn’t excuse them.

She hasn’t escaped scrutiny. She lost the job she loved. Now, she’s facing criminal charges – as she should, because she broke the law and put other people’s safety at risk.

Far from “playing the mental health card”, Allan has owned the decisions that ended her parliamentary career.

“I can’t describe how full of anger [I am] towards myself for letting you all down,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so, so sorry.

“It’s time to step out of the arena. I’m not sure how long for, or if I’ll return, but my focus is now on trying to find a different kind of strength to serve our people.”

At times in life, everyone has “a bit going on”. Kiri Allan’s case reminds us that it’s OK to take your hands off the wheel.

