Government support for Hawke’s Bay councils excludes iwi

Bayden Barber says, although financial support is there for marae and hapū, the district councils are now receiving money for bigger projects

Five Hawke’s Bay councils are to vote on whether to accept the government’s offer to buy out cyclone-damaged homes. The deal covers partial costs of buying out owners of category 3 properties, as well as increasing flood protection and road repairs.

But there’s concern over the lack of iwi involvement.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber says, although the iwi have seen financial support for marae and hapū, the district councils are now receiving a large sum for larger projects.

“That money is reserved for cleaning up the rivers, so they don’t flood again. There is money to buy those areas listed under Category 3. So there is a heap of money for all of that,” he says.

Local councils will vote on whether to accept the government’s offer. But Barber says iwi have no place at the table.

“And this, to my dismay because a majority of those families affected by the cyclone, who are now left without a home, are Māori. So, I said to the minister taking care of the cyclone recovery, Grant Robertson that that was a poor decision. The iwi and the council should sit and converse together.”

Jobless and homeless

In Napier and Hastings, 266 houses have been labelled as category 3, with a further 100 in Wairoa. But ratepayers are still facing an enormous bill, including $800 million to repair roads.

These are on top of many people, many Māori, who have been left jobless and homeless in the region.

Barber says. “There are so many Māori who struggled because of that. So it’s only fair that the iwi and the council sit and discuss these issues.”

He is also seeking solutions for Māori landowners in Tangoio, Te Wairoa, Ōmāhu, and Waiōhiki.,

“The difference between Māori land and council land, that is a tough topic. So Māori who still own their land, and the government need to sit and discuss the future of their land.”

Council discussions on the issue continue this week.