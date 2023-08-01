Netta Ropiha, aged 97, farewelled by her family in Whangaroa

Iwi in Whangaroa is in mourning following the death and burial of Netta Ropiha nee Hohaia at 97. Ropiha had nine children and more than 30 grandchildren. She was the last surviving kuia of her generation.

Whānau gathered at Wainui marae today to farewell her.

Rāwhitiroa Bosch remembers a kuia full of smiles and optimism for her whānau and mokopuna.

“I once asked her, what her final words to her mokopuna would be. She said ‘to have love for your fellow man, welcome people into your house and look after them’ and that sense of manaakitanga has been passed down to her children, her mokopuna and your people of Whangaroa.”

Ropiha, born on December 28, 1925, attended Matangirau Native school and as spent a lifetime in her rohe of Whangaroa.

Raniera Kaio says her iwi of Ngāti Kahu and Ngāpuhi were lucky to have her for so many years.

“We were lucky to spend time learning from her. A simple cup of tea and a good yarn. Listening to her many experiences, the knowledge passed down to her from her elders, like the meaning of place names and whakapapa.”