Urban Māori dance company returns to home soil

TOMO was first created and presented in 2019 featuring heavyweight dancers, Sean MacDonald and Bianca Hyslop. (Charles Howells, Supplied)

A near-death experience while giving birth helped inspire Atamira Dance Company choreographer Gabrielle Thomas’s full-length work, TOMO, which is returning to the stage for a three-city tour.

Thomas (Kai Tahu, Te Atiawa ki te Tau Ihu) described that profound birthing experience as life-altering.

“It was really long and really painful, and I left my body,” she says. “It made me realise I was really far away from knowing myself.

“I did a lot of research on near-death experiences from my own personal experience giving birth.”

As a result, birth, life and death has become a repeating concept she likes to explore through her work.

“Tomo means enter,” says Thomas. “A tomo is also a cave where the bones of our ancestors rest.”

The seasoned choreographer has been with urban Māori dance company Atamira for 17 years. The company has just returned from a successful tour of the US.

In line with Atamira’s philosophy of telling indigenous stories through present-day experiences, Thomas’ choreography is inspired by Māori philosophies, traditional practices, pūrākau (legends) and often incorporate her personal experiences growing up.

“I wasn’t brought up on marae or with the reo, but I was raised knowing my taha wairua [spiritual side] so, for me, these themes bring authenticity to my expression as a Māori artist.”

She says TOMO started with the whakapapa of light and darkness – birth. But it was also a story about her mother.

“My mother was very spiritual. If she had been raised Māori, she would have been considered a seer. Instead, she was put through the mental health system,” Thomas says. “She struggled, but was very powerful and taught me much among the chaos.”

Atamira Dance Company grew from a vision that choreographer Jack Gray had to empower urban Māori through contemporary dance theatre. Thomas credits the company and Gray’s vision with helping her find her place in dance theatre.

“I had the chance to create a space where the work could arrive, rather than trying to force its creation. I found a Māori way of working which was supported by Gray and embraced by the community,” says Thomas as she explains how naturally and intuitively the work came to her.

The experience has also helped her lean into her motherhood too, as a mother of four.

“As I’ve been able to let go of my desire to have the strongest body and to be as flexible as I can, the more I’ve been able to find me.”

The 60-minute work is carried by dancers Sean MacDonald, Abbie Rogers, Nancy Wijohn, Cory-Toalei Roycroft, Madi Tumataroa and Caleb Heke.

TOMO was last presented in 2019 under the artistic direction of Jack Gray, and returns to Tāmaki Makaurau, Whangārei and Kirikiriroa in early August.