Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, Te Mātārae i Ōrehu call it a day

One of the most prominent kaihaka and manukura tāne of recent years, Wetini Mitai-Ngatai has decided to hang up his maro and step away from the stage, and retire his beloved Te Mātārae i Ōrehu.

“Kua koroua haere ahau inaiānei. Kua ngenge haere, a kua tae ki te wā. Kua toru tekau kua oti i a au toku oati ki taku pāpā, ki a Te Irirangi. Nānā i whakatū, māku e whakakapi.”

(“I’m getting old now. I’m getting tired, and now is the time. I have been fulfilling my promise to my uncle Irirangi for 30 years now. He started the group, it’s right that I put it to bed.)

While he is stepping aside and taking the rōpū with him, he says it doesn’t mean it is the end of the road completely for the two-time Te Matatini winners.

“Ko te mutunga tēnei wahanga ki a au, heoi anō a tōna wā pea tētahi o āku tamariki hei hāpai, a ka whakaara ake anō te maro i te pungarehu o te ahi. Nō reira a tōna wā pea.

(My time has come to an end, but who knows maybe one day one of my children decide to take up the challenge and bring back my maro from the ashes. So yeah, time will tell)

Many kaupapa to be involved in

“Kua mea atu au, mō Te Matatini, ka mutu. Heoi anō, arā anō ētahi kaupapa mā Te Mātārae i Ōrehu te haere ki rāwāhi te mahi pea ki roto pea i ngā whakaari ki runga pea i te pouaka whakaata. Ka ora tonu ki taua momo mahi.”

(I have said that for now, in terms of Te Matatini, and competitions it’s over. But there are still many kaupapa Te Mātārae i Ōrehu can be involved in, be it overseas, productions and other projects maybe on television. We will carry on through those kind of kaupapa.)

He wants to have more time with his whānau, tamariki and mokopuna, something he says he has sacrificed a lot leading one of the pre-eminent kapa haka in Aotearoa.

“Kei te haere mai anō a Kirihimete, kua pīrangi au kia wātea au me āku tamariki, mokopuna. I ia tau, i ia tau kua mau au, kua mate au kia mutu rā anō te whakataetae a rohe, whakataetae a motu. Ka mutu, i ia tau, i ia tau. Āe, kua tae ki te wā.”

Mitai-Ngatai has been a constant presence on stage for over 30 years, notably with Te Mātārae i Ōrehu, the group he inherited from his uncle and mentor, Irirangi Tiakiawa Tahuriorangi. In announcing his retirement late on Mondy night, he said he has seen kapa haka develop, and the rōpū flourish.

“Kapa haka is very different from when I was young. It’s more exciting. When we first started, I thought no one’s going to remember our name and my uncle had stitched me up. I didn’t think we’d last long but as the years went on and we kept getting in I thought oh well, I better keep going.”

After nearly 30 years of competition, two Te Matatini titles and a handful of manukura tāne, manukura wāhine titles, he said it was time for Te Mātārae i Ōrehu to bow out.

Founded in October 1994, Te Mātārae i Ōrehu took the kapa haka world by storm with its unique style of high-energy choreography and dynamic use of weaponry. It was judged the country’s best kapa just six years later at Ngāruawāhia. It then gained the favour of the judges 11 years later at Te Matatini o te Rā in Gisborne.

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu has also collaborated with the Royal New Zealand Ballet and was a prominent part of the opening ceremony of the 2011 Rugby World Cup in Aotearoa. The rōpū has also represented Aotearoa at a number of international festivals and kaupapa over the past 30 years.

Senior member Ashanti Neems says “While we are saddened to see Pāpā Wetini step back from the stage, we are filled with immense gratitude for the countless moments of inspiration and unity that we have shared under his guidance. Wetini’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us knowing that his impact on the world of kapa haka will forever be celebrated and remembered.”

Praised the ‘driving force’

Mitai Ngatai paid tribute to the number of kaihaka and their whānau who have graced the stage for Te Mātārae over the years.

“Your belief in us has been the driving force behind our achievements.

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Te Matatini and the Māori kapa haka world for embracing and supporting us throughout the years. It is because of your continuous support that we were able to represent our culture and heritage on both national and international stages.”

After 30 years of being the self-described police officer, confidante, nurse and doctor to his many kaihaka and pouring his heart and soul into competitive kapa haka, he wants to now dedicate his time to his whānau, business and doing what brings him the most satisfaction.

“Ngā mahi whakatangitangi i taku rakuraku, te rehu kōkō, taku pūtatara, heoi he nui ngā mahi hei whakanui i taku ngākau.”

(Playing on my guitar, jamming on my saxophone, all those sorts of things that brings happiness to my heart.)