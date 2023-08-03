How about just sticking up for Māori?

Joel Maxwell is a senior writer with Stuff’s Pou Tiaki team.

OPINION: Elections come, elections go, and while polling reveals our conscious priorities, the nation’s subconscious remains sneakily fixated on the fear of Māori equity.

In other words, Pākehā voters aren’t spooked about special treatment for Māori. Until they are.

So, as politically charged humanity meets charged-up politicians, as campaign fever descends on us all, I ask our leaders not to inflame or exploit or pander to anti-Māori bigotry.

Take Nelson for instance. Here we had a recent meeting where some bloke complained the word “kura” was used instead of “school” on some sign, somewhere. You could practically hear the Four Horsemen of the Māoripocalypse clip-clopping down Trafalgar St.

Onstage, National leader Christopher Luxon should have politely shut down this ignorance. Te reo Māori is never a problem that needs to be mitigated or relieved. It’s a taonga. It’s also one of the official languages of our nation.

‘Navigating government’

Instead, Luxon started musing about bringing back English names for our Government departments (I know, they still have them), because people have a right to “navigate their government” without confusion.

Great, now I’ve been haunted for weeks about what the hell navigating my government means.

Say, hypothetically speaking, I mistakenly brush my teeth from my daughter’s tube of skin purifier – do I call Te Whatu Ora or Health NZ to procure an ambulance from the national director of commissioning? Equally, I guess it’s reassuring to know I might soon contact NZTA media managers to release a statement after I lose my car keys, free from befuddlement by ‘Waka Kotahi’.

What I’m saying is that the only time you have to navigate the Government is to complain about the Māori name you just noticed on a Government billboard or car.

To be clear, this is not about slagging off National. I hope our Māori and Pākehā readers consider all policies from all parties, on their merit. Frankly, I think it’s fair to say neither major party ever won by making indigenous equity its centrepiece.

All-Maori audience

It would just mean a lot if our leaders stood up for Māori – without ifs or buts – when people are trash-talking our language.

I guess, in the end, politicians risk becoming who they constantly speak to.

With that in mind, might I suggest our leaders just imagine their audience is all Māori.

Or hell, just imagine one Māori speaker, taking a breath, grasping the audience mic for their chance to play a part in this great thing we call democracy.

Maybe it’s an 18-year-old Māori kid, who dreams of succeeding with their integrity and cultural identity intact. Look that kid in the eye and tell them their reo is too confusing. Tell them that pandering to a miserable past is more important than creating a brighter future.

The truth is, that 18-year-old exists and will undoubtedly hear your answer anyway: bubbling through social media, as bitter and hard-to-swallow as Effaclar skin purifier. God help us – in the digital age, nowhere is safe from meeting the candidates.

‘A wonderful thing to have’

In the end, we live in a world where the very act of honesty comes with risk: But that’s what leadership is all about.

In situations like Nelson, perhaps just say something clear and true:

We are a country forged by the Māori people, with a bicultural foundation in the Treaty of Waitangi, and a multicultural present and future.

That is a wonderful thing to have.

I like those words, but to be honest they’re not my own. National deputy leader Nicola Willis spoke them at a multicultural Matariki celebration in Wellington I attended recently.

Set against this straightforward truth, Luxon’s policy-from-bad-vibes seems to have been whipped up simply to placate hot air.

Anyway, I hope this campaign season doesn’t become too painful for Māori. Kia haumaru te pōtitanga, e te whānau.