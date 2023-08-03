Jubilant South Africa grab last-second draw against Silver Ferns

South Africa's Proteas have thrilled the home crowd with a last-second draw against the Silver Ferns at the netball world cup in Cape Town. (Photo/ Michael Bradley Photography)

Hosts South Africa have claimed a thrilling 48-all draw with the Silver Ferns at the netball world cup in Cape Town.

After leading most of the game, the Silver Ferns gave up an intercept with less than 20 seconds left to play that Proteas goal attack Nicole Taljaard slotted for the draw, to the jubilation of the home crowd.

A spot in the semi-finals now “remains in the balance” for the Silver Ferns, Netball New Zealand said in a match report Thursday.

New Zealand has just a few short hours to regroup before going up against Jamaica this evening, who swept aside South Africa 67-49 earlier in the tournament.

The Silver Ferns must rely on a win or goal differential to keep their hopes of progressing alive.



