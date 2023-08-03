Mum blown away by stranger’s act of kindness

An Auckland woman was reduced to tears at a random stranger’s act of kindness after they paid for her shopping when she couldn’t find her bank card.

Jordan-Leigh Elizabeth Koni was shopping at Clendon’s Pak N Save on Tuesday with her children aged 3 years and 5 months, when she realised at the checkout that she couldn’t find her card.

After telling the cashier she would be back to pay for her $65 worth of shopping, she stepped out with her children to look for it.

When she returned, she was told her shopping had been paid for.

“I was in tears, I couldn’t believe someone had done that for me,” Koni said.

“I actually couldn’t find my card in the car, and I was returning to tell the lady that it was okay, and that I would come back later,” Koni said.

She said she later found her card in her baby’s capsule.

The only information the cashier could give her about her good Samaritan was that it was lady with a black coat, from East Tāmaki.

Koni said it had been a stressful day for her, getting two kids out the car to shop. They went to get what they needed that night – milk, toilet rolls, some meat, noodles and sauces.

“It was a needs-shopping, nothing that we wanted like chocolates or other stuff. Everything was a necessity.

“And I’m not poor, I’m not rich either, I could afford the shopping but having someone do that for us ... I’m just beyond grateful, I was so emotional.”

Koni recounted her good fortune on Facebook in a post, which has been gone viral in the south Auckland groups.

“Lately I’ve just been feeling depleted, I’m turning 30 soon, I’ve got two children, and with everything that’s been happening in Auckland lately .... my wairua has been a little down, and I’ve been second guessing a lot of things in life.”

She said her good Samaritan’s kind gesture injected some hope into her.

“You just take a step back and appreciate life a little, that there are good people still around. I didn’t need the groceries to be paid for, but it’s freed up my budget, and I’ll definitely be paying it forward.”



