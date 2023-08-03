Tuhoto-Ariki Pene crowned Crankworx king in Canada, performs haka on podium

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene achieved great success at the Crankworx 2023 International Mountain Biking Festival in Whistler, Canada, earlier this week.

The Te Arawa downhill mountain biker was crowned “king”, beating all pro and elite male competitors across the daunting four-stop event that’s been held in Rotorua, Cairns and Innsbruck in the past four months.

Before receiving his title, Pene performed the haka Ka Mate to the crowd, which applauded him as he took the top podium spot with his newly won trophy.

Crankworx Rotorua Mountain Bike Festival director Ariki Tibble was in attendance for Pene’s incredible win, describing it as “emotional” and overwhelming.”

“I’ve had the fortune of knowing Tuhoto-Ariki since he was a nipper so seeing him on top of the podium after defeating so many other competitors over the series, it was pretty incredible,” Tibble says.

“I can’t say we were expecting but we knew what he was capable of. We’ve watched him time after time deliver throughout the season.

Strong performances

“We knew earlier in the week that he was within striking distance and he sealed the deal.”

Pene performed strongly across not only the Whistler leg but also all the other events in many disciplines. And although he remained calm and collected for a long time throughout the season, it’s what pushed Pene to the podium, Tibble says.

Tibble has been part of Crankworx since Rotorua obtained the rights to host an event back in 2014. Since then, in just under a decade, Tibble has seen New Zealand’s best riders like Pene excel and succeed in Crankworx and beyond.

This weekend will see Pene take on the World Cup Championships in Scotland.

