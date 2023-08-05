Queen St homicide: Police want man to ‘hand himself in’

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted by police investigating a fatal shooting in Auckland's CBD on Thursday. (Source / NZ Police)

Police want a 24-year-old man they believe can assist them with their investigation following the shooting of two people, one fatally, on Auckland’s Queen St on Thursday night to “hand himself in”.

They have asked for the public’s help to locate Dariush Talagi who has a warrant out for his arrest and is considered “dangerous”.

“While there’s no risk to the wider public, it’s important that we locate him.”

Talagi has distinctive facial tattoos.

“Our message to Dariush would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately.”















