Zoe Hobbs has finished second in the women’s 100m final at the Citius athletics meet in Switzerland in her last race before the world championships in Budapest in a fortnight.

The Kiwi’s time of 11.13 seconds saw her finish behind England’s Imani-Lara Lansiquot who clocked 11.06 in Bern.

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji was third in a time of 11.15 seconds.