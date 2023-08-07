After years of not being able to field a team, Te Matau a Māui win regional tournament

Te Matau a Māui have won the lower north island's regional Māori tournament for the first time since 2007. (Hawkes Bay Māori Rugby)

Te Matau a Māui have achieved a remarkable victory in Te Tini a Māui, the Māori regional rugby tournament for the lower half of the North Island, just 18 months after reforming.

The new team defeated Wairoa 33-14 at Elwood Park in Hastings to raise the Hikaia Amohia Trophy for the first time since 2007.

Despite previous challenges in fielding a team, Hawke’s Bay made its return playing in Wellington last year.

During the final, Te Matau a Māui lead 21-0 at halftime with tries from Brayden Cunningham, Eli Rore, and Tawhiri Gifford-Kara, each converted by Jayden Falcon.

Wairoa fought back with tries from Kyoni Te Amo and Jeffery Ismail, narrowing the gap to 21-14 in the second half.

However, Te Matau a Māui secured their victory with two late tries from Hemi Waerea and Luke Russell, landing their first win of the tournament in 16 years.

Six teams participated in the tournament, including representatives from Wellington (Te Ūpoko o te Ika) and Poverty Bay (Tūranganui a Kiwa).