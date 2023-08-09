Bottom-trawling bans to increase in Hauraki Gulf, protection zone to triple

Recreational fishing is popular along the Auckland shorefront in the Hauraki Gulf. (Dean Purcell NZME)

The government has revealed a proposal to establish 19 new marine protection areas in the Hauraki Gulf, but the initiative which aims to triple the current coverage of safeguarded areas has been slammed by environmental groups as ‘rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic’.

Specific areas of the Gulf will see bans on bottom trawling and Danish seining, with the plan lifting the protected portion of the Gulf from 6 percent to 18 percent.

“The Hauraki Gulf - Tīkapa Moana - is an absolute treasure and needs to be protected for the enjoyment of future generations,” PM Chris Hipkins said at an announcement alongside Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime, and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking this morning.

“We know action is needed now. Today’s announcement follows years of careful work and extensive consultation, and strikes a good balance,” he said.

Some protection areas would be covered by a “high protection area” category, while recognising kaitiakitanga and customary fishing rights, according to Prime.

“We’ve heard the community call for marine protection. Sustained action now is critical to ensuring we can continue to share stories of Hauraki’s abundance,” Prime said.

The proposal establishes a total of 12 high protection areas, and an additional five with bans on bottom-trawling.

The government's proposals will increase the size of the Cape Rodney-Okakari Point Marine Reserve. Piotr Zurek via (DoC)

Furthermore, there’s an extension of the nation’s first marine reserve currently spanning from Cape Rodney to Okakari Point Marine Reserve (Goat Island), it will be extended to Te Whanganui A Hei (Cathedral Cove) Marine Reserve on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Members of the Hauraki Gulf Alliance, a group of conservation organisations, including LegaSea, Forest & Bird, WWF-New Zealand and Greenpeace slammed the government plans today as ‘extremely disappointing and a massive missed opportunity to protect the Hauraki Gulf’, saying bottom-trawling should be banned outright and the plan to keep it goes against public opinion.

“Bottom trawling is the most destructive fishing method there is, bulldozing the seafloor and indiscriminately destroying marine ecosystems. To give the Hauraki Gulf - Tīkapa Moana a chance to recover and thrive, bottom trawling has got to stop completely in all areas of the Gulf, and to do that we need bold action from the government, not more concessions to the fishing industry,” Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper said.

“The minister’s decision allowing bottom trawling to continue in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park is counter-productive to restoring the seabed and ocean life. The collapse and recent closure of the entire east coast scallop fishery ought to have been a signal that the marine environment is struggling.

“More than 36,000 people have clearly said they want bottom trawling and dredging gone from the Gulf. We can and must do better to enhance the Gulf, for our kids and future generations,” LegaSea’s spokesperson Benn Winlove said.

7500 submissions

Prime said there were 7,500 submissions on the marine protection proposals unveiled in the final months of last year.

Brooking said the legislation coincided with the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan that pivoted to an ecosystem-wide strategy for managing fish stocks, a departure from the conventional species-centric approach.

“Species like snapper, kingfish, and kahawai all live together in the Gulf, and are affected by local conditions, by the things humans do, and by environmental factors such as climate change,” she said.

A bill to enact the change is to be introduced to Parliament before the October election, although not passed through all stages.

- Additional reporting, RNZ