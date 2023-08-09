NZ Dragonboat squads get world championships underway in Thailand

Despite having a ‘tough day at the office’ on day one, the New Zealand Dragon Boat squads - the Black Dragons, are happy with their performances against the world’s best in Pattaya.

Chef de mission Meri Gibson told teaonews.co.nz the standard of competition is high but the Aotearoa paddlers are showing their promise.

“That senior B mixed crew - 1000 metre racing, which is not a distance that we generally race in New Zealand, we’re 200 500 and 2km, but they acquitted themselves really well. And they were a faster time than we had set for them to qualify.

“But those Chinese, USA and Canadian teams, they just blitzed it. They were probably 15 seconds faster. But that’s all it was between first and sixth.”

It’s the first time New Zealand has sent a squad that has undergone a strong qualifying process, Gibson says. In previous years, she says teams were put together with a feeling “that they could compete”, whereas this time coaches were selected and given the freedom to select their own teams.

“We’re not a sport that goes around like the All Blacks, watches all the games and everything like that. We have a short competition season in which to view our paddlers and by the time they’ve expressed an expression of interest, we really only have about three months to put that squad together. Unlike, for instance, the Chinese who are predominantly out of several of the armed forces, and they will train together for at least six months.

“We work really, really hard to be competitive. We’re right up there with the Aussies, let me say that. So that’s exciting because for many years, we’ve really lagged behind. So I think we’re not on a precipice, but a cusp of really taking our sport forward, and in a very positive way.”

The squad, of 80 paddlers across seven teams ranging in age from 17 to 73, have also been presented with a haka composed by coach and paddler Jimmy Heta to help bring the team together.

“When we were at the opening ceremony everyone in the crew was asked to perform a haka, which is not something you just rock out on request. It’s something that’s very special to us.

“We hope to be able to bring it to the podium. But you know, it’s been great that the paddlers have loved it.

“For many, this is their first time travelling outside New Zealand. And it’s just been a brilliant experience for them. I think they’ll come away from this excited and thinking about where the sport can go., thinking about how we as a nation can become stronger.”

The Dragon Boat World Championships continue until August 13.