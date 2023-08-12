Tamaiti Williams soaking up the lessons on the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup trail

It says a lot about rookie All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams that he looked back on his 49 minutes in the Forsyth Barr pressure-cooker last Saturday with almost as much relish as he did his memorable test debut a few weeks earlier against the Springboks in Auckland.

They were different occasions, for sure. But both were soaked up with equal zeal by the just-turned 23-year-old Crusaders mover and shaker – one of three first-year internationals who are heading to the World Cup in France to put the icing on the cake of a year of rugby they will never forget.

The man-mountain prop, all 139kg and 1.96 metres of him, had come off the bench to rather breeze through a sensational test debut at Mount Smart Stadium on July 15, with the All Blacks thumping the world champion Boks 35-20, and Williams lauded for his part in a surging finish.

But last Saturday in Dunedin was a more challenging occasion, for sure, as Williams was handed his first test start, and found himself under the blowtorch as the Wallabies took it to the All Blacks’ early in multiple areas, including the scrum, to blast out to 14-0, and lead 17-3 at the break.

The New Zealanders figured it out in the end to grind out a meritorious result (all things considered), but the thrust of that had occurred after Williams made way for Ofa Tuungafasi in the 49th minute. Some even wondered if the first-half wobbles might have cost the youngster a spot on the plane to France, with veteran loosehead Joe Moody said to be close to returning to the picture.

But Foster has stuck with his talented front-rower – helped by Moody still not being quite right – in a selection that’s part excitement for the present, and part investment in the future, and one that’s hard to fault as you listen to the young man’s words just moments after being tabbed for the global tournament.

Soaking up the acclaim and adulation from a big public turnout in Napier, he took a moment away from the selfies and scribbles to reflect for Stuff on the big distance he had come in such a short time. And there was no better place to start than last Saturday’s Wallabies examination where things didn’t go his way.

“No, it didn’t,” he conceded, with a wry smile. “I got penalised a few times. But I love that moment. I love being in that position where all the odds are against you. As a team we learnt a lot and as a person I learnt a lot as well.

“Test rugby ... it ain’t just another game. It’s unforgiving. I’m keen to reflect on that when the time comes and take the lessons and keep moving forward. I’m sure I’ll be better for what was a really good experience.”

If you’re shocked by the depth and honesty of that reflection, well, possibly you shouldn’t be. There’s more to this proud Northland-born, Perth-raised, Canterbury-domiciled freak of nature than his staggering dimensions. Before his debut he had talked about taking on board the advice of Codie Taylor and “getting himself fit” to give this thing his best shot. He shed 10kg, and suddenly found the game a lot easier.

Now he’s heading to a World Cup, taking “every Māori boy’s dream” of playing for his country to the ultimate level.

“It’s pretty cool, man. It’s a dream really. You dream about being an All Black when you’re a kid, but you also watch the World Cup, and to be a part of it is pretty special.

“We love this time with our people and our communities. We’ll embrace this. But when we get together in camp it’s time to go to work, and time to do our best for everyone.”

Williams shared the moment he got the call to confirm he’d made the World Cup cut. It was dripping with poignancy.

“I got the call Sunday night in Christchurch. I was actually moving house and I was with my parents who had stayed down, and my fiancée and my dog. I was nervous, man. That call is either a good call, or it can be the other way. I was just grateful hearing I had made the team, and it was a moment I got to experience with my family.”

Tears? Or just cheers?

“There were a few tears from my fiancée and my mum, and I got a hug from my dad which doesn’t happen very often. So that was a pretty cool feeling to hug my dad and just to hear they love me, no matter what.”

You wondered whether he felt confident, if anyone can feel confident as a rookie All Black in this situation?

“My mindset is I can only control what I can control,” he said. “If the coaches wanted to choose me, they would. I’m just lucky to go to work every day with the calibre of players I do. The whole front row is world-class and I’m grateful to be able to learn off these guys every day.”

It’s so early in his international career, but Williams didn’t mind admitting he used that family time to soak it up, just a little.

“I had a chance to sit down with my family. I gave them my jerseys to them to take back to Northland. It was cool to sit down and live in the moment, take some time and share some stories. But my dad told me, ‘it’s just a start’, that I’ve got to keep working. It’s such a privilege for me to represent my family and I’m just so proud of that.

“It has been (a short time) ... I’m learning every day, bro. I love it. You get challenged every day too, which is a good place to be.”

Williams says there will be nerves when he touches down in France. “There have to be,” he smiles. “If there aren’t nerves, I don’t think you’re in the right spot. Man, the confidence I have in this team, the connections we’ve all built ... I can’t wait to go to training.

“I believe we’re building [something special]. It’s a good place to be. We have our hard conversations, but we know that’s coming from a good place. We all just want to be better.”

None more than the wide-eyed young prop who’s living the dream.