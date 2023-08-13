Auckland whānau ‘incredibly worried’ for missing 2-year-old Willow

An Auckland family are “incredibly worried” for two-year-old Willow who went missing this afternoon from her home on Zodiac Street, Henderson.

She was last seen in the garden playing with a sibling.

Willow is wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white chucks.

“Her family is incredibly worried for her and Police request if anyone has seen her to get in contact,” Inspector Jason Homan said.

Residents in the Zodiac Street area are asked to check their property for the toddler.

Search and rescue teams supported by the police eagle helicopter are currently searching the Swanson area.

Any sightings of Willow in the past two hours are asked to be reported to Police on 111, quoting event number P055661546.















