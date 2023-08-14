Ethnicity, gender pay-gap mandatory reporting considered for some businesses - minister

Minister Jan Tinetti expressed gratitude to the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women (NACEW) for their contributions on tackling the gender pay gap. (Mark Mitchell, NZME)

More than 900 companies and commercial entities will be forced to disclose their gender pay gap figures if a new government plan is enacted, and ministers say ethnic pay gap reporting is also under consideration.

Minister for Women, Jan Tinetti, and Workplace Relations and Safety Associate Minister, Priyanca Radhakrishnan announced the move, which affects entities with over 250 employees.

“The reality is that women have different experiences in the workplace from men, and change is needed. Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers.” Tinetti said.

“This move is part of the government’s commitment to make New Zealand an equitable and desirable place for people to live, work, and do business.”

Tinetti highlighted the importance of aligning with international standards.

“Countries we compare ourselves to, including Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, have already successfully introduced gender pay gap reporting,” she said.

Plan to scale up

“We need to ensure we’re staying in line with international standards to attract highly skilled women to New Zealand and do what’s right as an inclusive and forward-thinking country.”

Radhakrishnan said the plan would scale up to smaller enterprises in the coming years.

“Initially, about 900 entities will be required to report their pay gap and then, after four years, this will increase to almost 2,700.”

Reporting on ethnicity pay gaps could be part of the new legislation, .she said.

“The government is also committed to exploring the inclusion of ethnicity in pay gap reporting as Māori, Pacific peoples and other ethnic groups often face the compounding impact of both gender and ethnic pay gaps,” Radhakrishnan said.

“Through this next phase of consultation, we’ll be able to consider the inclusion of ethnicity before legislation is drafted.”

Pasifika gap worst

Radhakrishnan said action plans to tackle the pay gaps would be optional at first.

“We will review this after three years to determine whether it needs to be made mandatory,” she said.

She said the government was announcing the plan before anything was drafted to ensure it got opinions from across the board.

In 2022, men in Aotearoa were paid 9.2 per cent more than women.

Despite the average pay of both wāhine and tāne Māori increasing more than any other group in 2022, it lags non-Māori by 6.5 per cent.

The gap between Pasifika and non-Pasifika peoples is the worst in Aotearoa at 17.7 per cent.

Universal model

Radhakrishnan said some businesses were already taking steps to tackle the gender issue by reporting their pay gaps.

“About 200 companies including Spark, Air New Zealand, My Food Bag, and Sharesies are already or committed to voluntarily reporting their gender pay gap,” she said.

“We’ll be engaging with them to learn from their experience and establish a universal model for reporting so there is consistency and guidance for employers and workers.”

Tinetti thanked the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women (NACEW) and those already working to close the gap.

“[They] played a critical role in providing insight from the business sector and getting us to this point, as well as the many other businesses and organisations who continue to work to increase equity in the workplace,” Tinetti said.